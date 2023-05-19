Election Petition: Delta SDP Chair Disowns Guber Candidate

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Delta state, Oke Idawene, has disowned the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the party, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, for losing the March 18, 2023 governorship election to the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori. Idawene said Gbagi was never prepared for the contest, not to talk of coasting to victory.

Gbagi, a former Minister of State for Education, came a distant fifth with just over 5,000 votes, to Oborevwori, who polled over 300,000. Idawene, who until three weeks ago was sacked by the national body of the party, disclaimed the 79-page petition of Gbagi at the Election Tribunal in Asaba.

He said it was absurd for Gbagi to be seeking an- nulment of Oborevwori’s victory and disqualification of other contestants, including the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, when he did not win one out of the 25 local government areas of the state. Speaking in Asaba yesterday, Idewene said Gbagi stood no chance of upsetting the victory of Oborevwori, maintaining that “SDP performed woefully because of him.”