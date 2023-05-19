New Telegraph

May 19, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Election Petition: Delta…

Election Petition: Delta SDP Chair Disowns Guber Candidate

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Delta state, Oke Idawene, has disowned the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the party, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, for losing the March 18, 2023 governorship election to the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori. Idawene said Gbagi was never prepared for the contest, not to talk of coasting to victory.

Gbagi, a former Minister of State for Education, came a distant fifth with just over 5,000 votes, to Oborevwori, who polled over 300,000. Idawene, who until three weeks ago was sacked by the national body of the party, disclaimed the 79-page petition of Gbagi at the Election Tribunal in Asaba.

He said it was absurd for Gbagi to be seeking an- nulment of Oborevwori’s victory and disqualification of other contestants, including the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, when he did not win one out of the 25 local government areas of the state. Speaking in Asaba yesterday, Idewene said Gbagi stood no chance of upsetting the victory of Oborevwori, maintaining that “SDP performed woefully because of him.”

Post Views: 1

Read Previous

Apga Congress: 8 Chairmanship Aspirants To Step Down For Obiokoye
Read Next

Wike: Bayelsa Unnecessarily Hostile To Rivers Over Demolished Property

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023