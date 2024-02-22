Election Petition: Abuja Court Dismisses Okereke’s Appeal

Court of Appeal Abuja division has dismissed an appeal filed by Labour Party (LP) candidate, Chijioke Okereke, challenging the declaration of Hon. Anayo Onwuegbu by the Court of Appeal, Lagos, as the winner of Aninri/Awgu/Oji River federal constituency of Enugu State in the February 25, 2023 National Assembly election.

The National and State House Assembly Election Tribunal had on September 9, 2023, held that Okechukwu Tobias Tobi (who later absconded) was the LP candidate for the election, not Okereke.

The tribunal subsequently declared Onwuegbu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the winner of the election.

This decision was upheld by Justice Saidu Tanko Husseini of the Court of Appeal Lagos with N200,000 cost against the appellant.

Not satisfied with the judgement, Okereke approached the Court of Appeal Abuja division for judicial review, claiming that he was denied a fair hearing.

But at the resumed hearing of the appeal, his lawyer, Barrister Abugu, opted to withdraw the application, which was subsequently dismissed by the trial justices.

Onwuegbu in his reaction, expressed gratitude to the judiciary for upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice prevails.

He stated his commitment to quality representation of the people of the Aninri/Awgu/Oji River federal constituency.