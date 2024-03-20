Election Monitoring: INEC To Adopt ‘No Observation Report, No Accreditation’ Policy

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will adopt a ‘no observation report, no accreditation’ policy in the accreditation monitors in future elections.

INEC Chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu, at a quarterly meeting with members of

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Abuja on Wednesday, noted about a year after the 2023 general elections, some accredited observers were yet to submit their monitoring report to the commission.

Prof. Yakubu disclosed that some of the reforms and innovations introduced by the commission over the years were drawn from the observation reports.

He reminded them that submission of observation reports is mandatory and is one of the conditions for eligibility to observe future elections.

“Going forward, the commission will operate strictly on the policy of ‘no observation report, no accreditation,” he warned.

The INEC Chairman stated that political parties wishing to participate in the November 16 Ondo State governorship election will soon commence their primaries, and called on CSOs to engage with the parties to observe the primaries.

“By doing so, you will strengthen your advocacy for inclusivity for groups such as women, youths and persons with disability (PwD) that are under-represented in elective offices at the National and State levels,” he added.

Prof. Yakubu assured that INEC would continue to partner with them, and appreciated the observations and recommendations contained in their election observation reports.