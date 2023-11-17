Election Litigations: Gowon Suspends Reception For SGF Akume, Wike Others

Former Military Head of State and Elder statesman, General Yakubu Gowon (Rtd.), has put on hold, the planned reception to honour some public office holders in the country.

General Gowon had planned the banquet of honour for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike; state Governors and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa.

The epoch-making event was originally slated for Sunday, 19th November, 2023.

But in a statement signed by Mr. Adakole Ijogi on behalf of the Planning Committee and made available to newsmen on Wednesday, the General chose to hold the planned banquet at a later date in 2024, to enable those having pending election litigations at the Court of Appeal, to concentrate.

“On behalf of the Banquet of Honor Planning Committee wishes to most dutifully inform all invited dignitaries and guests of a shift in the date of the banquet to another day early next year.

“This is unfortunately due to the prolonged legal matters arising from the elections yet to be resolved.

“Please accept our most profound apologies for the date change, as we shall soon confirm a new date and shall delightfully renew our invitation to all dignitaries and guests”, the statement read.