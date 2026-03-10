Election Is As Good As Logistics – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the beginning of every successful elections is good logistics.

INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan who spoke on Tuesday when he received Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Kevin Aneke, stated that an election can only be as good as a logistic.

Prof. Amupitan however stated that the commission might not have properly exploited the potentials in the military logistic in the conduct of elections, and expressed the belief that the private visit of the CAS would offer them the opportunity to discuss “some of those rudiments of the logistics.”

He noted that the military is very effective in logistic delivery, and promised to work with CAS to overcome some of the challenges encountered during last month’s Abuja Area Council elections.

“We are confident that with your continued partnership and support, you can ensure a secure and orderly environment for our citizens to exercise their democratic rights.

“I am happy that the Nigerian Air Force is an elite force, and of course, the joy about the air power is that it is a psychological warfare,” he added.

He appreciated the support given to the INEC by security agencies during the 2025 Anambra State governorship and the FCT elections, as well as state constituency by-elections in Rivers and Kano States.

“At very short notice, you were able to deliver. And even when we had some little issues, you came on on time to ensure that there was no any logistic losses,” Prof. Amupitan added.

He solicited their support in this year’s June and August governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States

“Those elections to us are very important and very crucial because of its proximity to the general election,” he said.

Air Marshall Aneke called for partnership between INEC and the Nigeria Air Force to safeguard the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic process.

“This engagement therefore provides an opportunity to further deepen the existing collaboration between both institutions and reaffirm our collective resolve to support the successful conduct of elections across the country,” he said.

The CAS noted that successful conduct of elections is tied to effective security arrangements and efficient logistics management, stating the Nigeria Air Force has remained a dependable partner to INEC, “particularly in providing security support as well as rapid airlift for the distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive electoral materials across the country.”

He assured that the Nigerian Air Force is willing, able, and ready to continue providing such support whenever required.

Air Marshall Aneke disclosed that notwithstanding that some of Nigeria Air Force C-130 aircraft are at the moment undergoing scheduled maintenance outside the country as part of efforts to sustain its strategic airlift capability, the force is making arrangements to deploy other available aircraft that can support the timely movement of electoral materials and personnel.

“Beyond airlift support, the Nigerian Air Force, as a professional and apolitical institution, is also making preparations to contribute to the security of the electoral process in other ways.

“In this regard, the NAF is positioning some of its Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities to enhance situational awareness during the electoral period.

“Such capabilities could assist in the early detection of potential security threats and support timely responses by relevant agencies,” he added.