Election Integrity Non-Negotiable – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process is non-negotiable.

Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Joash Amupitan, stated this on Tuesday during the swearing-in of Prof. Adeniran Tella as a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC). Amupitan said INEC remains firmly committed to delivering “free, fair, credible, transparent and inclusive elections that genuinely reflect the will of the Nigerian people.”

He stressed that ensuring electoral credibility is both a regulatory mandate and a moral and legal obligation owed to all citizens.

According to him, “the credibility of the electoral system is the very foundation upon which every democracy stands,” and the role of every REC is crucial to the sustenance of that foundation.

Charging Prof. Tella to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, the INEC Chairman warned that compromise on processes or values would not be tolerated.

“You must focus on transparency, strictly adhering to every guideline and every procedure laid out by the Commission and the Electoral Act. Any misconduct, whether by omission or commission, shall not be accepted,” he said.

Prof. Amupitan further reminded the new REC that his foremost responsibility is to build voter confidence in the electoral process in the state where he will serve.

“We are resolved to combat all forms of election rigging, including the menace of vote-buying,” he added, noting that public trust in INEC is “sacred” and must be protected at all times.

“Go forth, Professor Tella, and work collaboratively with our staff to ensure your state is a beacon of hope and democratic values. Let us stand united to restore and uphold the integrity and credibility of our elections. How we go about this will determine how we address voter apathy and other challenges bedevilling our electoral system,” he said.

Prof. Tella, who has been reassigned to Oyo State, pledged to work diligently toward delivering credible elections.