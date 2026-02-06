The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has said the credibility of elections and the survival of Nigeria’s democracy rest largely on the ability of security agencies to safeguard the entire electoral process.

Amupitan made this declaration at the INEC’s first quarterly consultative meeting with security agencies in Abuja, on Friday, February 6.

Speaking at the event, the INEC boss stressed that successful elections require close cooperation among institutions involved in the process.

According to him, INEC will continue to depend on the “Professionalism, neutrality and commitment” of security personnel, noting that the country is entering a period of heightened electoral activities ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He said the tempo of elections is increasing, with activities ranging from Area Council polls and bye-elections to off-cycle governorship elections.

Speaking further, the INEC chairman commended security agencies for their role in the successful conduct of the Anambra State governorship election, despite the state’s long-standing security concerns.

“This reality places a greater burden on our collective shoulders. Security agencies must, therefore, up the ante in planning, deployment, intelligence gathering and inter-agency coordination, to ensure that every electoral activity is conducted in a safe, peaceful and credible environment,” he said.

“I am pleased to state, without equivocation, that the conduct of the election and the peaceful environment in which it was held stand as a testament to the professionalism and dedication of our security agencies. Your effective deployment, proactive intelligence coordination and firm response to threats ensured that the electoral space was sufficiently secured,” Amupitan said.

He added that the ability of INEC to declare a winner on the first ballot in Anambra would not have been possible without the protection provided for voters, electoral officials, materials and critical infrastructure.

Turning to the forthcoming Federal Capital Territory Area Council elections, Amupitan urged security agencies to enforce electoral laws and prevent violence, vote buying and voter intimidation as campaigns wind down.

“As campaigns draw to a close on Thursday, 19th February, 2026, we look to the security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of the law, prevent the misuse of thugs, curb vote buying and guarantee the safety of voters and election personnel on Election Day,” he said.

He warned that administrative preparedness alone cannot guarantee credible elections without robust security coordination, especially in identified flashpoints.

Looking ahead to 2027, the INEC chairman said rising public expectations demand early and sustained engagement by security agencies, noting that elections lose credibility when citizens feel unsafe to participate.

He also disclosed that INEC would soon begin a nationwide voter revalidation exercise alongside the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration, adding that both processes would require strong security support to protect personnel, facilities and registrants.

Meanwhile, the Director of Internal Security at the Office of the National Security Adviser, Hassan Abdullahi, said the peaceful conduct of the Anambra governorship election reflected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to credible and violence-free polls.

He assured that security agencies would mobilise resources to prevent disruptions during the FCT Area Council elections.

“Adequate security personnel will be deployed to polling stations and high-risk electoral wards,” Abdullahi said, warning that political thugs and individuals with violent intentions would be identified and restrained before, during and after the elections.

He added that vote buyers would be tracked and apprehended, urging political parties, candidates and supporters to conduct themselves responsibly or face sanctions in line with the law.