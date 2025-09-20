Election Campaign Timing In Nigeria: Stakeholders Frown At Early Campaigns

As Nigeria gradually approaches the 2027 general elections, a familiar debate has resurfaced: the timing of election campaigns. Despite clear provisions by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) restricting political campaigns to a defined period before elections, early campaigning appears to have crept into the political space once again, drawing concerns from stakeholders across the country.

From billboards strategically mounted in city centres to subtle rallies disguised as town-hall meetings, political actors have found ways of wooing voters ahead of INEC’s official timetable.

Civil society groups, electoral observers, and political analysts warn that the trend not only undermines the law but also stretches the campaign season into a financially exhausting and politically tense marathon.

According to INEC guidelines, campaigns are expected to commence not earlier than 150 days before election day and end 24 hours prior. Anything before this is legally classified as premature and could attract sanctions.

Yet, political parties and aspirants seem to test the limits by deploying proxy campaigners, floating NGOs as fronts, and engaging in subtle publicity stunts. Critics argue that early campaigning tilts the political playing field in favour of big-money politicians who can afford extended visibility, thereby marginalising less financially buoyant aspirants.

It also distracts sitting public office holders from governance, as more energy and resources get diverted to electoral ambitions rather than service delivery. Some civil society organisations have called on INEC to be firmer in sanctioning erring politicians, stressing that weak enforcement only emboldens defaulters.

Others argue that Nigeria must go beyond punitive measures by addressing the root causes: high-stakes politics, lack of internal democracy in parties, and the culture of “permanent politicking.”

As campaigns heat up ahead of 2027, the battle between adhering to electoral laws and political desperation to gain early advantage is set to define the months leading to the polls.

For now, the consensus among stakeholders remains clear — early campaigns not only violate the law but also threaten the credibility of Nigeria’s democratic process.

The legal framework

The Nigerian electoral system is guided by laws designed to ensure fairness, order, and transparency in the conduct of elections. The Electoral Act 2022 and INEC guidelines stipulate that political campaigns must commence not earlier than 150 days before election day and end 24 hours before polls open. Any campaign activities outside this window are deemed illegal.

These provisions were crafted to strike a balance: giving aspirants ample time to engage voters while preventing endless politicking that could derail governance.

Campaign restrictions also aim to check the financial excesses of politicians, who often pour billions into electioneering at the expense of public accountability. Yet, enforcement has remained weak. INEC has powers to sanction defaulters, including fines and disqualification, but observers note that the commission has rarely applied these penalties.

This has emboldened politicians who see early campaigns as a way to seize an advantage long before the official race begins. How politicians circumvent the rules Despite the clear legal restrictions, Nigeria’s political class has perfected strategies to campaign prematurely without openly violating the law.

Some of the most common tactics include: Billboards and Posters: Aspirants put up massive billboards in strategic areas, with vague slogans such as “Hope 2027” or “The Future is Now.”

Though not explicitly declaring candidacy, the message is unmistakable. NGO and Empowerment Programmes: Politicians sponsor empowerment schemes, skill acquisition programmes, and even health outreaches through foundations that double as campaign machinery. Media Engagements: Frequent appearances on radio, TV, and social media, where aspirants “comment on national issues,” subtly market their candidacy.

Disguised Rallies: What is billed as a town hall meeting, birthday celebration, or thanksgiving service often turns into a campaign ground, complete with party loyalists in branded T-shirts.

These tactics are early campaigns in everything abut name.

“They tilt the playing field toward the moneybags and make elections more about who spends the most, not who has the best ideas,” said Dr. Auwal Rafsanjani, Executive Director of he Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC). Similarly, Prof. Sam Amadi, political analyst, noted: “When campaigns stretch across four years, governance suffers.

Politicians spend more time chasing votes than delivering on their mandates. That is why we keep seeing half-completed projects as election season nears.”

Stakeholders argue that these practices not only stretch campaigns into a four-year marathon but also tilt the playing field heavily toward moneybags.

The longer the campaign season, the more expensive it becomes, thereby discouraging young, women, and grassroots politicians with limited resources. The persistence of early campaigns has triggered louder calls for reform. Civil society organisations and electoral observers insist that unless INEC wields the big stick, Nigeria’s democracy will continue to suffer credibility crises.

Some recommend that INEC should:

Impose stricter penalties, including fines, disqualification, or loss of party privileges for offenders, collaborate with the Nigerian Broadcasting Com- mission (NBC) and advertising agen- cies to monitor premature political adverts, and publish a blacklist of vi- olators to name and shame politicians who disregard electoral laws.

Beyond enforcement, experts also call for broader reforms to Nigeria’s political culture. These include re- ducing the high cost of governance, strengthening internal democracy within parties, and providing public funding for campaigns to level the playing field.

Calls for reforms

The persistence of premature campaigns has spurred louder calls for reform. Stakeholders are urging INEC to wield the big stick. “Until we see real consequences, disqualification, heavy fines, or even loss of party privileges, politicians will continue to take advantage of weak enforcement,” said Ezenwa Nwagwu of Partners for Electoral Reform. INEC itself has admitted that it cannot do the job alone.

“We need collaboration with the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission, advertising regulators, and even traditional rulers to curb this menace. Otherwise, we risk normalising illegality,” a top INEC Official said.

Civil society groups also advocate broader political reforms.

They argue for: Stricter monitoring of media adverts and billboards, public funding of campaigns to reduce the dominance of wealthy aspirants, strengthening internal party democracy so that the race does not begin before the referee blows the whistle.

As YIAGA Africa’s Samson Itodo put it: “This is not just about dates. It is about respect for institutions. If we cannot enforce a simple campaign calendar, how can we expect credibility in vote counting?”

Ultimately, the battle over early campaigns is not just about dates on a calendar; it reflects the larger struggle between desperate political ambition and respect for democratic institutions. As 2027 approaches, whether Nigeria can enforce its own rules will go a long way in determining the credibility of the polls.

In the end, the controversy over early campaigns underscores a larger battle between unbridled ambition and democratic discipline. As 2027 draws closer, Nigeria’s ability to enforce its own rules will determine not only the credibility of the polls but also the health of its democracy.