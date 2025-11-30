Electimuss London Sets Eyes On Nigeria For 10th Anniversary

Electimuss London, one of the world’s most distinguished niche perfume houses, has chosen Lagos, Nigeria, as the destination for its 10th anniversary celebration, a clear testament to the country’s growing relevance on the global luxury map.

This landmark celebration will be held in collaboration with Nigeria’s leading curator of niche fragrances, Seinde Signature. Seinde Signature is known for stocking the most comprehensive collection of luxury perfumes from around the world.

It is a worldclass partnership sponsored by OPay and marked by the opening of Nigeria’s 1st Perfume Bar at Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja, the FCT.

Speaking at the media briefing ahead of the 3-day planned anniversary celebration, the founder and CEO of Seinde Signature, Olufemi Olaseinde Olusola, said that it was a huge honour for owners of Electimuss London to choose Nigeria as their destination for the anniversary. “Choosing Seinde Signature is an honour. It shows how much they value us as a brand.

The world is watching us and we must make the event memorable,” he said. “Electimuss is a Latin word which means to choose the best. They have chosen the best in their brand, they have chosen the best in partnering with us and we have chosen the best in the financial partner like Opay”, Olaseinde Olusola stated. The collaboration is sponsored by OPay, the pioneering financial powerhouse, whose involvement underscores the synergy between innovation, lifestyle, and luxury.

The representative of the OPay banking app, Oladipo Lawal-Solarin, stated that Opay has been at the forefront of providing business solutions to different sectors like manufacturing companies, conglomerates, fashion and luxury industry.

He explained that partnership with Seinde Signature became important because of their position as a leading brand in premium niche perfumes in Nigeria and Africa.

“Partnering with Seinde Signature will enhance our visibility in the high end market which their brand caters to,” he said. The General Manager of Seinde Signature, Ms Oreoluwa Olusola, explained that they will be launching Africa’s first perfume bar.

The bar will work like a lounge where customers can walk in to both smell and taste their fragrance in Abuja.

According to Oreoluwa, Electimuss London has been their bestselling brand since four years of Seinde Signature’s existence. Nigerians like strong, heavy scents. It has 30% oil concentration which makes them last very long and so works very with our hot climate”, she said