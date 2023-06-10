Elect Southern Christian As Senate President, Clark Writes Senate

Meanwhile, a former Minister of Information and Niger Delta leader, Chief Edwin Clark, yesterday appealed to senators-elect in the 10th National Assembly to elect a Southern Christian as the next President of the Senate. Clark, a Second Republican Senator from Delta State, who stated this in an open letter to senators-elect ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly next Tuesday, insisted that Muslims having produced the country’s President and Vice President, it would only be just for a Christian to emerge as the next head of the National Assembly.

The statement reads in parts; “As you are about settling down to commence the business of the 10th Senate, I have some words of advice. To some who may not know, I am also a Senator, having served in the 2nd Republic Senate. In addition, I just marked my 96th Birthday on 25th May, 2023. Out of my 96 years on the face of this earth, I have been involved, by the grace of God, in serving this country for about seven decades (70 years), starting as a pupil teacher to Headmaster, to Community Development Officer, Commissioner for Education, Finance, Midwest State, Federal Commissioner (Minister) of Information.

Today, by God’s doing, and with humility, I am a national leader.” “In the General Yakubu Gowon government, I served with three colleagues of mine, who later rose to become Heads of State and President. They include General Murtala Mohammed, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Alhaji Shehu Shagari. During these over 70 years, I must say, I have seen and experienced several things”.

“Distinguished Senators, today. our nation is at crossroads, and it will be disservice to my country, if I do not speak up now. Not speaking up, reminds me of a statement by the late sage Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa that “If you remain neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor….”

“The tension over who occupies what position in the 10th Senate is overheating our polity, and hurting the fragile peace and unity we are currently having in our beloved country. Let us not make pretensions of the fact that our dear country has never experienced the sort of division that has pervaded us in the past eight years.

It is, in your hands, to handle this fragility with utmost care; it is your duty as the legislative arm of government to produce during your term, a united country where the citizens genuinely trust one another, regard themselves as equal citizens and as brothers and sisters”. He further said; “Our division is hindering us from taking our pride of place both in the African continent and globally.

It is time to heal our land, and in so doing, what I expect of the 10th Senate is to give the position of Senate President to a Christian Senator from the Southern part of the country. It is only fair, equitable and just, to do so.” “We have Their Excellencies, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shetima as President and Vice President of the country, respectively. Both of them are Muslims.

The Chief Justice of the Federation, Olukayode Ariwoola, is a Muslim. Making a Muslim the Senate President will be unacceptable to any discerning mind that thinks well of this country. As it will mean that the three arms of government are all headed by Muslims. It is also to be noted that the person tipped to be the Speaker of the House of Representatives, is equally a Muslim.”

“Nigerians and indeed those agitating for this unequal and unjust treatment to be meted on Christians should remember what happened in 2014. Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu was to be the running mate to General Muhammadu Buhari, rtd, under the ticket of the All-Progressives Congress (APC). It was the same party leaders who objected to this arrangement on the grounds that a Muslim-Muslim ticket is not suitable for Nigeria.

Sen. Tinubu listened to voice of reasoning, and nominated Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for the position of the Vice President. What has changed now? “The insensitive, irresponsible, uncouth and arrogant statement credited to Nasir El-Rufai, on his plan to impose the Islamic religion on the country, last- ing for the next 20 years, is still causing bad blood.

It is unthinkable how someone who describes himself as a leader could utter such statements, except to cause confusion, which is very obvious that he benefits from such confusion. Because there is no other way of explaining such crass behaviour and statement. It is a shame and embarrassment that El-Rufai who has been in government since 1999 and has served with President Olusegun Obasanjo’s government should commit such sedition act that could incite violence and tear the country apart.

What else is treasonable felony? What is the difference between the action of El-Rufai, and the offence that Nnamdi Kalu is accused of? El-Rufai is hereby reminded of Section 10 of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Prohibition of State Religion, which says “The Government of the Federation or of a State shall not adopt any religion as State Religion.”

He should also be reminded that it is because of the fact that Nigeria is a secular State, with ethnic diversity that the Federal Character principle is enshrined in our laws, for equity, justice and inclusivity.” “I appeal to the Northerners to look into their stand again. The Muslims need the Christians and the Christians need the Muslims. No one group should think that they can do it alone. Let us pray for a country where everybody and persons of all groups are equal and positions evenly distributed.”