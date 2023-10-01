Elechi Condemns Naming Of Ebonyi Airport After Okadigbo

Former Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Martin Elechi, on Sunday, condemned the naming of Ebonyi International Airport after Chuba Okadigbo.

Elechi said the naming of the Airport after the late former Senate President was wrong as according to him, he didn’t contribute anything to the emergence of the state and its development.

He noted the people of the state were not happy with the naming of the airport after the late statesman.

The former governor of the state stated this at the centenary city, Abakaliki, the state capital during his speech on Nigeria @63 and Ebonyi @27.

He said the airport should have been named after former President Muhammadu Buhari who contributed to the creation of the state as a former military head of state and its development as President of the country.

He also suggested that it should have been named after one of the founding fathers of the state, late Senator Offia Nwali who was the first African man to obtain a Master’s Degree in Computer Science.

Elechi who is also one of the founding fathers of the state said “Ebonyi people are not happy to hear our new Airport being called Chuba Okadigbo Airport. Chuba Okadigbo is a great Nigerian but he is not known in Ebonyi State neither will Ebonyi people say this is what he did for them.

“When I was Secretary of the National Party of Nigeria(NPN), Okadigbo was vying for the Senate. We were friendly. All I remember is that he used to visit me at 5 Igboeze Street, Enugu and we would sit over a bottle of brandy until the bottle was empty.

“We didn’t talk about Ebonyi people or their problems or their solutions. Understandably, General Muhammadu Buhari knew our problems. When he was the Brigade Major in Abakaliki, he gave us the pass that enabled us to go to Ogoja to plead our case. He assisted us to an extent with security people over what we were doing to create Ebonyi State.

“We love him and it was proper to name the airport after him. But since he didn’t accept it, we think the airport should be named after someone else.

“That airport is less than 10kms from the Primary School where Offia-wali made his marks as a student, that airport is less than 10kms to the road and the House of Dr Offia-nwali.

“We think it will be more appropriate to name the airport after him and that is the request I am making on behalf of the founding fathers and the people of Ebonyi central zone”.