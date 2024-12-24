Elebuibon Harps On Peaceful Co-Existence

Share

…as Isese Youths stage peaceful rally

Renowned Ifa priest and Araba Awo of Osogboland, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon, has called for peaceful coexistence among all religions, emphasizing the need to foster harmony and understanding in society.

Speaking in Osogbo, on Tuesday, Elebuibon highlighted the importance of correcting misconceptions about the traditional deity, Esu, stressing that there is a need to educate the public about the true essence of Esu as a deity of discipline, order, and justice, contrary to widespread misconceptions.

According to him, there is a lot of misinformation, and misguided about the Esu deity. We want the public to be aware and discipline themselves and to take themselves away from wrongdoings.

“And to stop blaming ESU deity when they do wrong, when they steal, they put allegation on ESU deity when they commit the offence.ESU deity has nothing to do with their wrongdoings unless they bring trouble on themselves.

“I’ll appeal to all and sundry to peacefully coexist, we don’t want religious violence in our society, that is why we are busy doing all we are doing today. We also appeal to all and sundry to desist from violence and abusive statements that may cause trouble in our society”, he said.

Meanwhile, the President of the traditional religion worshiper association in Osun State, Dr Oluseyi Atanda, noted that traditionalists are entering a new era of actively working to reorient society and correct deep-seated misconceptions about Esu deity.

Earlier, the concerned Isese Youth, Osun State chapter, staged a peaceful rally tagged “Esu is not Satan walk” in sensitisation, against the misconception about Esu deity.

The rally, which attracted a large turnout of traditionalists and cultural enthusiasts, included speeches, chants, and cultural displays aimed at reorienting society about traditional beliefs and practices.

The traditionalists who converged at Osogbo township stadium marched through Omo West, Aiyetoro, Igbona, Old Garage, and Oja Oba to the temple, attracted a large turnout of traditionalists and cultural enthusiasts, included speeches, chants, and cultural displays aimed at reorienting society about traditional beliefs and practices.

