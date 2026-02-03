Elders Council Condemns Murder Of 4 Persons, Backs Nwifuru’s Sack Of Political Appointees

Ebonyi State Elders Council comprising eminent stakeholders and opinion leaders have condemned the recent gruesome murder of four persons from Okporojo community by warlorss from Amasuri community.

The Council unanimously supported the actions taken by the government to remove from office all political appointees from Amasiri community of Afikpo Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairman of the Elders Council, Chief Ben Okah, made the assertion in Abakaliki, while briefing newsmen on its resolutions to the prevailing security situation in the state.

He described the ugly incident as worrisome having occured in an area perceived as an educated community. “We want to state that we strongly condemn the gruesome murder of four persons from Okporojo community by Amasiri warlords. “We condemn it. It is unprecedented, the action taken by Amasiri community has brought the state to disrepute”, the Council said.

Okah said that the position of the government would stem future occurrences. The Elders Council Chairman restated that the state government, had set up several methods of stopping any reprisal from Okporojo community and further attack from their Amasiri neighbours.