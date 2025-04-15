Elders Condemn Gov Lawal’s Public Criticism Of Matawalle

Share

The Zamfara Elders Support for Peace and Development group has strongly condemned Governor Dauda Lawal’s recent public criticism of his predecessor, the Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Bello Matawalle.

In a statement signed by the group’s chairman, Aliyu Adamu Kaura, the elders described the governor’s allegations against Matawalle as baseless, diversionary, and a clear sign of his inability to address the state’s numerous challenges.

They stated that Zamfara State is currently battling serious insecurity and deepening poverty.

According to them, over 65 percent of primary schools across 12 Local Government Areas have been abandoned, while most school buildings are in deplorable condition due to years of neglect and poor maintenance.

The group accused Governor Lawal of abandoning rural development in favor of satisfying political appointees and ignoring the broader needs of the citizens.

They noted that the administration has failed to deliver on key promises, with insecurity worsening and the living conditions of the people deteriorating.

They further pointed out that the state capital and almost all the 14 Local Government Areas are suffering from acute water shortages.

The healthcare system, they said, is in shambles, lacking standard public health facilities and services.

The situation is worsened by the fact that only three firefighting vehicles are currently functional in the state, despite Governor Lawal inheriting 14 serviceable vehicles from Matawalle’s administration.

The group alleged that Governor Lawal is more focused on political vendetta against his predecessor than on governing effectively.

They believe that this attitude has hindered meaningful development and good governance in the State.

They expressed disappointment that the governor, instead of addressing pressing issues, chose to attend party functions in Ibadan and was seen dancing with other PDP governors on the same day that bandits attacked and kidnapped residents in six Zamfara communities.

They described such behavior as insensitive and unbecoming of a leader.

The elders also expressed concern over the deteriorating state of education in Zamfara.

They said the State has recorded its worst performance in NECO and WAEC examinations under Governor Lawal’s administration, while UNICEF has expressed concerns over poor learning conditions.

Many schools, they noted, have been deserted, and government support for education continues to decline.

The group further alleged that the current administration spent over N4 billion on the purchase of vehicles for political appointees without securing the required approval from the State House of Assembly.

They said this is evidence of misplaced priorities and a lack of regard for due process.

They lamented that civil servants in Zamfara are still poorly paid, with some earning below N7,000 monthly.

They also criticized the recruitment of people from outside the State into key administrative positions while ignoring qualified indigenes.

The elders called on Governor Lawal to stop blaming his predecessor and to focus on delivering meaningful governance to the people of Zamfara.

According to them, any governor who cannot protect his citizens has no business engaging in media campaigns to blame others.

They ureged the governor to rise to the occasion, put aside political distractions, and commit himself fully to the development and progress of Zamfara State.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

