Elderly Persons Are Soft Targets For Kidnapers, Says Ex- PPRO

The elderly have become soft targets for kidnapers, a former spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, has said. This is even as Okasanmi described Kwara State as one of the safest states in the country.

The former police image maker stated this yesterday during the monthly meeting of the National League of Veteran Journalists (NALVEJ) in Ilorin, the state capital. Okasanmi delivered a lecture on security tips for the elderly. He said: “The elderly are soft targets for kidnapping. Kidnappers know that children will do anything to secure the release of their fathers/ mothers. So, elders should be careful about where they go and the activities they engage in,” Okasanmi stated.

He also advised elderly persons to exercise restraints in responding to messages, especially ones on fi nancial issues, so as not to become victims of fraudsters using internet to perpetrate crimes. “We should be careful not to fall into fraudsters’ hands through messages sent to us on telephone.

We should exercise restraint in responding to messages on financial transactions on phone so that the fraudsters don’t empty our bank accounts,” Okasanmi advised. He expressed delight that Kwara is one of the safest states in the country, adding that, “whatever indices you are considering, Kwara will be between number one and three of the safest states in Nigeria.”

Okasanmi thanked journalists in the state for their support which he noted had made his tenure as the police spokesman in the state eventful and successful.