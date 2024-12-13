Eldee: Wizkid Was Leaning Towards Reggae When Banky W Signed Him

Share

Nigerian-American musician, Lanre Dabiri, popularly known as Eldee, has revealed how he met Wizkid and recognised his potential.

In a recent interview on the Afrobeats podcast, Eldee, who is an original member of the Trybesmen band, disclosed that he played a crucial role in convincing Banky W to sign Wizkid.

“I saw that Wizkid had something as soon as he walked in. I am not trying to take credit or anything but I feel like part of what I might have said to Banky W was part of what gave them the full confidence to be like you know what? Let us do it,” he said.

“I told him that this kid has something and we have to figure out a way to make sure that he does not fall into the wrong circles. There were a lot of kids at the time who had talent and you needed someone you could mold and give directions.”

Eldee also said he advised Wizkid to find a middle ground between his love for reggae and dancehall and creating music that was uniquely Nigerian.

The 47-year-old said he encouraged Wizkid to experiment with different flavors and styles, which ultimately helped shape his distinctive sound.

“Wizkid was leaning towards Reggae and Dancehall when Banky W signed him before he dropped his first single but I told him he has to find a middle ground and do something Nigerian with a lot of flavors in it,” he said.

