December 10, 2024
Eldee Reveals How His Father First Connect Nigeria To Internet

Nigerian singer, Eldee The Don, has claimed that his father was the first person to connect Nigeria to the Internet.

According to him, his dad set up the first cyber cafe in Lagos and was rendering internet services to oil firms and government agencies.

Speaking on the Adesope Live show, the singer disclosed that his early access to technology gave him an edge in the music industry.

Eldee said: “Thankfully, I had a dad who was in technology. My dad was a pioneer in his own space as well.

“That man (my Dad) was the first person to connect Nigeria to the internet. This is something people argue about because they don’t know his name. He wasn’t that guy who wanted to put himself out there.

“The very first cyber cafe in Lagos was set up by my dad. The very first connection for Mobil, CBN and government agencies, my dad was doing all of that.

“At that time, we had access to technology that wasn’t really available. So having all of that, I had a studio in our house where the music is being produced.”

