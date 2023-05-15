ElDee: Nigerian Artists Taking Afrobeats Global

Nigerian singer and producer, elDee the Don has said that he loves how the Nigerian music industry has evolved while watching the successes of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and other new generational Afrobeats artists.

Speaking in an interview with Hip TV, the music act stated that he’s overwhelmed to witness the way the movie industry has evolved over the years and making names in foreign countries, adding that is like a father watching his child become successful.

He went further to explain his trip overseas, how he was excited to see Afrobeats music making waves in non-black settlements, stating that almost all the stores they entered played Afrobeats from Rema to Joeboy to Fireboy to Burna Boy to Wizkid to Davido to Tiwa Savage everywhere.

elDee said, “You know, the father who has watched a child become very very successful. That’s how it (Afrobeats artists’ growth) feels to me. Nothing gives me more joy.

“Recently, actually last year, we went on a family vacation to Europe. We went to five countries. Every single city that we were in, even in Venice where maybe there were only like, two other black people.

“We were the only black family in the whole of Venice. We enter the stores and they are playing Afrobeats. From Rema to Joeboy to Fireboy to Burna Boy to Wizkid to Davido to Tiwa Savage everywhere.

“We were in Paris listening to the radio, to Latin radio and they were playing Afrobeats.

“Some of this stuff is mind-blowing if you know what was happening in Nigeria from 1995 or 1997 to 1998. It’s mind-blowing because in Nigeria then you couldn’t hear our music on Nigerian radio.”