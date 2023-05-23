ElDee: My Father Brought Internet To Nigeria

Retired Nigerian rapper and singer, ElDee the Don has claimed that his father was the first person that brought the internet to Nigeria.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality, JOI, the singer made the shocking revelation while adding that he inherited ICT knowledge from his father.

He said, “My dad was the person that brought the internet, the very first person that brought the internet to Nigeria. So, he set up pretty much everyone; all the companies that initially, all the first cybercafés that you know. All of those connections came through my popcy.

“He was an IT guy. So, naturally, by association, I dey very align to IT even though I studied architecture.”

He also made mention of the Nigerian musicians he currently listens to as Fireboy DML, Oxlade, Joeboy, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage and Mavins artists.