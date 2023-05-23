New Telegraph

May 24, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. ElDee: My Father…

ElDee: My Father Brought Internet To Nigeria

Retired Nigerian rapper and singer, ElDee the Don has claimed that his father was the first person that brought the internet to Nigeria.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality, JOI, the singer made the shocking revelation while adding that he inherited ICT knowledge from his father.

He said, “My dad was the person that brought the internet, the very first person that brought the internet to Nigeria. So, he set up pretty much everyone; all the companies that initially, all the first cybercafés that you know. All of those connections came through my popcy.

“He was an IT guy. So, naturally, by association, I dey very align to IT even though I studied architecture.”

He also made mention of the Nigerian musicians he currently listens to as Fireboy DML, Oxlade, Joeboy, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage and Mavins artists.

Post Views: 21
Tags:

Read Previous

Bukayo Saka Signs New Deal With Arsenal
Read Next

Prince Harry Loses Challenge To Pay For Police Protection In UK

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023