Elasticity Limit of People’s Suffering

“The tongue of the thirsty/The stomach of the sacked workers/ The jaws of the jobless/The heart of the hungry//The limbs of the lost/Have a song of their own/ Distinct from our leaders’ call/ For another season’s sacrifice” –Oyoze Baje (Poem titled; ‘Another Song’, 1988 from his collection, ‘Petals and Thorns’

At last the cookies have crumbled! The long era of self-deceit of an anti-people structured democracy, characterized by what one has always referred to as “the restless run of the overtly avaricious political locusts,” who have been feeding fat on our common patrimony and going Scot-free is coming to an end. If in doubt, let us consider the recent trend- ing news headlines, both on the traditional and social media. The first one was: “Youths in Minna storm the streets in protest over high cost of living”. That was on Monday, February 5,2024. The protesters, blocked both the entry and exit points of Minna, at Kpakungu roundabout, asphyxiating traffic flow.

Beyond bearing stones and cudgels their vile vituperations were slammed against President Ahmed and their state governor, Muhammed Bago. It was not a child’s play for the state Commissioner of Police,Mr. Shawulu Danmamman and the anti-riot team to quell the protest. On that same day, another breaking news was that of protesters hitting some streets in the densely populated Kano metropolis, for the same reason. But if the self-serving political lead- ers thought that was the end of it, they must be living in a dreamland. Of course, they do. Some two days later, on Wednesday, February 7, the engaging news item was that of: “ Protests in Suleija over the headship in the land”. And before you could flip an eyelid it was that of the Northern Elders Forum, (NEF) “giving a stern warning to President Tinubu to address the dire food insecurity plight of the common man”.

Added to that was a similar protest that same day by market women in Lokoja, Kogi state against the headship in the land. Gradually, it is moving southward, one noticed. As it was reported by ‘Sahara Reporters’ the tragi-comedy was the heady headline stating on that same Wednesday that: “Nigerian market women warn: If we see Tinubu, we will beat him up over hardship”. Going further they asked him to resign as the nation’s president, as it was apparent that his administration lacks the solutions to the ever-searing economic dire straits. Read that again. What that simply means is that political leadership is not about serving the self; it is about sacrificing one’s whims and caprices in the best interest of the state. That was from the aggrieved market women in Ogun state.

Interestingly, that statement also reflects the valid position of the Suleija protesters who stated on one of their banners that: “Leadership is about improving the life of the masses. Tinubu, do something now!”. The other read as:” Nigerians are suffering. Stop the hardship now”! Unfortunately, instead of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC admitting to the fact that it has not lived up to its promises and pledges to improve on the quality of life of the citi- zens, it resorted to cheap blackmail. According to the statement by the party’s spokesman, Felix Morka: “That the protests happened simultaneously in both cities is not coincidental. It bears the bold stamp of an orchestrated and coordinated effort to instigate unrest and undermine the government.

This mercenary opposition tactic is a clear and present threat to public peace and national security.” But some concerened analysts responded stating that it was balderdash! Such a response is most unfortunate as if the spokesman, Morka and his allies live in a different country. The bitter truth is that the prices of goods and services have soared beyond the reach of the common man. The consumer inflation rate has escalated from 28.20% to 28.92% over a 12 month period. That is according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Sadto say that was the highest in more than 27 years. As for insecurity , thefarmers cannot access their farmlands in some states including Zamfara, Niger, Benue and Plateau states, where some have to pay some money to get there.

With all the banditry and kidnapping spree it is not surprising that the poverty rate in Nigeria has risen from 40% to 46 %, meaning that the figure of the help[less people caught in the terrifying trap of poverty has increased from 79million people in 2018 to 104 million as at December, 2023. With all these taking place while political office hold- ers are openly and consciencelessly enjoying the perquisite of office has fuelled the mass protest against the current administration. This is not the time to defend the indefensible by telling us that the cost of living in Nigeria is one of the cheapest in Africa. That is another cheap talk! What it all boils down to is that the hunger in the land has metamorphosed into anger as exhibited in the protests.

The youths do not need any political party to instigate them. But what we should be concerned about are the lasting solutions that the government, as the policy makers should embark upon to salvage the serious situanarchy. Methinks that, with all due respect, President Tinubu should humbly reverse the gear on fuel subsidy removal, while simultaneously identifying the master- minds behind the subsidy scam, prosecute them and bring them to speedy justice, no matter whose ox is gored. And similar measures should be meted out to the sponsors of terrorism, banditry and kidnapping for ransom. That will serve as a deterrence to others.

Another pragmatic step to take is that of the president agreeing to the long-drawn issue of the holistic restructuring of the country, beginning with state and local government policing. The next noble step of course, is to allow the states to control their natural resources, pay an agreed percentage of income to the centre which should free itself of the issues of education, healthcare delivery, agriculture, transportation and focus on the military as well as international relations. Doing so will definitely reduce the tension in the land, enhance internal security to boost food production, as well as allow free flowing business transactions.

This has become expedient to avoid the call for ‘Occupy Nigeria” by members of the Osun Civil Societies Coalition (OCSC), as it took place in January, 2012 at the Gani Fawenhimi Park under the Good- luck Jonathan-led administration fuelled by the increase in the fuel price. Prevention will be far better, wiser and cheaper than cure. But refusal to do so means that the patience, tolerance, poverty, hunger and anger of the people have cumulatively reached their elasticity limit and like an over- stretched rubber band is ready to snap off in anarchy!