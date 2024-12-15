Elanga caps late fightback as Forest stuns Villa

Share

Substitute Anthony Elanga scored an injury-time winner in a thrilling finish at the City Ground as Nottingham Forest came from 1-0 down to beat Aston Villa.

The Sweden forward pounced in the third minute of stoppage time, slamming the ball through the legs of Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to lift Forest into fourth in the table.

Jhon Duran thought he had claimed another match-winning goal for Villa, having been handed consecutive starts for the first time in the Premier League.

The Colombia striker, who turned 21 on Friday, bolstered his claim for a regular starting role with a powerful header to break the deadlock with his 11th goal of the season.

Forest’s top scorer Chris Wood thought he had equalised, only to see his effort ruled out for offside against Elanga in the build-up.

But moments later, in the 87th minute, defender Nikola Milenkovic headed home to level with his second goal in two games, before Elanga’s late strike secured a sixth win in nine games for Forest.

