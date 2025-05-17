Ela In Ifa Corpus, Different From Other Religions, Says Traditionalist

Share

A traditionalist, Chief Ifalere Odegbemi Odegbola II has clarified that the concept of Ela in the Ifa corpus or tradition is distinct from references to it in other religions.

Speaking at this year’s Ela Mimo Day celebration in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Friday, Odegbola who is the Araba and Oluisese of Ibadanland, emphasised that Ela’s origins and significance within Ifa predate many world religions.

According to him, Ela in Ifa is not a mere spiritual entity, but a unique figure whose coming was foretold in the sacred Odu Ifa corpus, specifically in Ejiogbe.

“Ela is a human whose birth was divinely predicted. His mother, Oyigi, was barren for years and, upon seeking guidance from Ifa, was told she would give birth to a gifted child without any union with a man.

“This came to pass, as she later conceived and gave birth to Ela in the bush without pain, and the child cut his own umbilical cord even when his mother was calling for help, Odegbola recounted.

He further explained that “Afterward, Oyigi entrusted Ela to Orunmila, the revered sage of Ifa, for mentorship. Ela became Orunmila’s first apprentice, known for his truthfulness and wisdom. Before Orunmila’s departure from the earthly realm, he instructed followers to always seek knowledge from Ela, who then succeeded him.

“Ela did not die; he ascended to heaven with a chain, leaving instructions for consultation. In the divine order, Ela seeks Orunmila, and Orunmila seeks the Almighty God for the benefit of humanity.”

He added: “Ela’s role in Ifa is central, serving as the god of wisdom, knowledge, and destiny. In Yoruba cosmology, Ela is regarded as the divine intermediary between humanity, Orunmila, and Olodumare, the supreme creator. Through the Ifa divination system, Ela’s wisdom is accessed to guide individuals and communities on matters of destiny, ethics, and spiritual growth.

The annual Ela Mimo Day, which began with worship at Ile Ose Meji in Oja Oba, witnessed a large turnout of Isese practitioners.

The event also marked the retirement of Oloye Awodele Aworemi as Asiwaju Isin Agba and the ascension of Oloye Awokunle Adekanbi as the new Asiwaju Isin Agba, among others.

The grand finale of this year’s Ela Mimo Day took place at the ancient Mapo Hall, featuring storytelling, music, and dance. This significant event in Yoruba religion honors Ela’s enduring legacy as a source of divine wisdom and guidance.

