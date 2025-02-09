El-Rufai’s Son Speaks On Father, Gov Sani’s Rift

Share

Bello El-Rufai, the eldest son of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has expressed his disappointment over the reported rift between his father and the incumbent Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani.

El-Rufai’s son, a member of the 10th House of Representatives representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency said is not in a position to mediate between the two political figures.

Speaking in an interview on BBC Hausa, Bello stated that while he was displeased with the tension between El-Rufai and Governor Sani, he was unsure of the exact cause of the fallout.

He emphasized that relationships sometimes experience strain, but efforts should be made to preserve ties.

He also noted that investigations into El-Rufai’s administration by Sani’s government were not inherently wrong, as long as they were conducted with genuine intent rather than as a means of political witch-hunting.

READ ALSO:

“It is not a bad thing to investigate, but it should be done with clear intention and not to humiliate anyone or because someone has offended you.

“If you are doing it for selfish reasons, Allah will judge. Allah will forgive your frailties, but will not overlook the harm you inflict on someone,” Bello said.

Bello dismissed speculations of deep-seated animosity between his father and Governor Sani, stating that neither of them had personally disclosed any grievances to him.

While acknowledging that their relationship was no longer as it once was, he insisted that the issue was being exaggerated by external parties.

The lawmaker also stressed that his primary focus remains delivering on his mandate to the people of Kaduna North rather than getting involved in political conflicts.

“For those asking me to settle the rift, it is not my job.

“My duty is to serve my constituents. I love peace, and if I were to join issues with anyone, I’d rather address it privately.

“Politically speaking, Mallam Nasiru has no equal—he is concentrating on his work. He is a father, he is my father.

“It is surprising that some people are waiting for me to say something about Governor Uba,” he added.

Share

Please follow and like us: