El-Rufai’s Move To SDP Excites Adebayo

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential election Adewale Adebayo has welcomed the defection of ex-Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai to the party.

El-Rufai announced his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday, saying he was headed to the SDP.

On his X handle, Adebayo said it was time to rescue Nigerians from bad governance and underdevelopment.

He said: “On behalf of the teeming members of the @TheSDPNg and patriotic democrats who believe in Nigeria and her promise of inevitable greatness, I heartily welcome my dear brother @ elrufai to our party.

“With the hardworking and sagacious Mallam joining our ranks, an avid worker for the people has been enlisted in our forces against poverty and insecurity.

“Now is the time for us to put our collective shoulders behind the efforts to fulfill Chapter 2 of the Constitution and rescue Nigerians from bad governance and underdevelopment to restore #HopeAgain 2027 to the suffering masses callously left behind in the locust years of the @OfficialAPCNg and its co-traveller @OfficialPDPNig.”

