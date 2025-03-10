Share

Following the defection of the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), a chieftain of the ruling Party, Joe Igbokwe, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu is the owner of the SDP.

New Telegraph reports that Igbokwe’s assertion follows the defection of El-Rufai from the APC to the SDP, citing alleged internal crises and unhealthy control within the ruling party.

Reacting to the development, Igbokwe, in a series of posts on his official Facebook page, urged politicians considering running for president in 2027 under the SDP to recognize that Tinubu controls the party.

He wrote, “If indeed SDP is still alive and kicking in Nigeria, then know the truth and have inner peace: PBAT (President Bola Ahmed Tinubu) is the owner. Ignore him to your own peril.”

Igbokwe also referenced the 1993 presidential election, drawing parallels between Tinubu and the late Chief MKO Abiola, who contested under the SDP.

In another post, Igbokwe reemphasized his claims, stating, “President Tinubu was a Senator under SDP in 1993. Go and investigate and verify. He is the owner of SDP.”

