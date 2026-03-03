The five security operatives who were with the former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on February 12, 2026, have been taken into custody over alleged professional misconduct.

New Telegraph reports that the officers include the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and Aviation Security.

According to the updated reports on the case, the security personnel are accused of accepting bribes to grant the former governor access to restricted sections of the airport.

Security sources said the actions of the officers disrupted established security procedures, describing the incident as highly irregular.

Those identified include Ayuba Yakubu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police; Murtala Inuwa, a DSS operative; Najeeb Murtala, an Assistant Superintendent of Immigration; and Musa Adamu and Salihu Victor, both personnel of Aviation Security.

The statement added that the men allegedly admitted to receiving money in exchange for facilitating unauthorised entry into controlled areas of the airport when El-Rufai returned from abroad.

In a statement read, “At the end of a joint investigation by the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Federal Ministry of Aviation, five officers have been detained.

They are Ayuba Yakubu, Murtala Inuwa, Najeeb Murtala, Musa Adamu and Salihu Victor.

“They have all confessed to receiving bribes to facilitate unauthorised entry into restricted areas, to obstruct lawful security operations in an unprecedented manner.

“They have been handed over to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for prosecution.”

The statement further clarified that additional officers from the Immigration and Customs services who allegedly abused their positions, though not accused of taking bribes, may still face internal disciplinary measures.

However, it noted that the investigations are ongoing.