El-Rufai’s A Self-Centred Politician, Says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) claims ex-Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai “appears traumatised” by his failure to secure a ministerial position from President Bola Tinubu, hence his fierce attacks on the government.

Speaking with BBC Hausa at the weekend, El-Rufai, who dumped the APC for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) last week, said the Tinubu government had failed woefully.

However, in a statement yesterday, the APC also criticized the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)’s call for opposition leaders such as Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi and Rauf Aregbesola to join him in the SDP to defeat Tinubu in 2027.

The APC said: “Today, ElRufai stands diminished as the epitome of a self-interested politician, blinded by ego, driven by untamed emotion, and brimming with a vengeful desire to ‘collapse the system’.

“In his BBC interview under reference, El-Rufai supplied the real reason for his soreness, stating that he was disappointed by the way he was treated by President Bola Tinubu and his administration, in ostensible reference to his failed ministerial bid.

“His claim that he exited because the party had deviated from its founding values or progressive ideology is a smokescreen to weaponise personal grievance garbed as principled dissent.

“El-Rufai appears traumatised by his failure to land a ministerial position. Nursing a bruised ego, he now lashes out at the platform on which he rode to political prominence.”

The ruling party added: “El-Rufai’s call for opposition members to join him under SDP banner is nothing short of an invitation to drink from a chalice poisoned by selfishness, vengefulness and delusion of grandeur.”

On his criticism of Tinubu’s administration, the APC said: “El-Rufai’s claim that Tinubu has failed is as outrageous as it is bogus, and a gross distortion of the reality on the ground.

“Across all sectors, Nigerians are witnessing tangible progress in the delivery of the President’s campaign promises. Indisputably, Nigeria is better off today than when he took office. “President Tinubu has demonstrated an ironclad commitment to good governance and launched unprecedented policy reforms to address the country’s generational challenges.”

