New Telegraph

February 13, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. El-Rufai’ll Honour Efcc’s…

El-Rufai’ll Honour Efcc’s Invitation On Monday, Says Lawyer

Nasir El-Rufai is expected to honour the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s invitation on Monday.

Ubong Akpan, lawyer for the immediate past Kaduna State governor, confirmed the attempt by security officials to arrest his client at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, after he arrived from Egypt yesterday.

In a statement, he said ElRufai did not immediately respond to an invitation issued by the EFCC in December 2025 because the letter was delivered while he was outside Nigeria.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Akpan said they subsequently notified the anti-graft agency of the situation and assured that the former governor would appear voluntarily upon his return. The statement, the EFCC was formally informed that El-Rufai would report to its office on February 16.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Campaign To End APC Misrule Begins With FCT Election, Says Atiku
Read Next

Enugu Vaccinates 1.5m Children Against Measles-Rubella