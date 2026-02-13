El-Rufai’ll Honour Efcc’s Invitation On Monday, Says Lawyer

Nasir El-Rufai is expected to honour the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s invitation on Monday.

Ubong Akpan, lawyer for the immediate past Kaduna State governor, confirmed the attempt by security officials to arrest his client at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, after he arrived from Egypt yesterday.

In a statement, he said ElRufai did not immediately respond to an invitation issued by the EFCC in December 2025 because the letter was delivered while he was outside Nigeria.

Akpan said they subsequently notified the anti-graft agency of the situation and assured that the former governor would appear voluntarily upon his return. The statement, the EFCC was formally informed that El-Rufai would report to its office on February 16.