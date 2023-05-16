Book Of El-Rufai’s Eight Years As Governor To Be Unveil By Tinubu, Akpabio, Others

A book about Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State is set to be unveiled on Saturday by the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Chairman of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi.

The 412-page book, “Putting The People First: The El-Rufai Years,” was authored by seasoned journalist, Emmanuel Ado and covers the eight years El-Rufai served as governor of Kaduna State.

While addressing newsmen in Kaduna on Monday, Co-Chairman, Public Presentation Organizing Committee, Tony Maude, said the book as forwarded by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, “provides perspectives on a wide range of issues: agenda setting, policy statements, budget, Internally Generated Revenue, Local Government and Public Service reforms and the perennial security challenges confronting the State including the nagging Southern Kaduna question.”

According to Maude, “Putting The People First: The EI-Rufai Years’, is a collection of articles on the 8 years of the El-Rufai administration as Governor of Kaduna State by Emmanuel Ado. Emmanuel Ado is a senior journalist and media consultant with very wide experience and has been a resident of Kaduna for over 50 years.

“Putting The People First: The El-Rufai Years, according to Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy Senate President, in his Forward to the book ‘provides perspectives on a wide range of issues: agenda setting, policy statements, budget, Internally Generated Revenue [IGR], Local Government and Public Service reforms, the perennial security challenges confronting the State and the nagging Southern Kaduna question, amid the regime of conspiracy theories as well as the COVID-19 pandemic and how El-Rufai stood out amongst his peers in managing what would have been a debacle’.

“Furthermore, he said the book is of ‘immense contribution to governance and political leadership in Nigeria’ and that it documented ‘political stewardship, and the trope of governance’ which has been lacking in Nigeria.

“The book is a rich resource material on El-Rufai’s years’ governance of Kaduna State and a must-read for politicians, administrators, political scientists, researchers, students, and the general public.”

He added that “His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President-Elect, Federal Republic of Nigeria will grace the occasion as the Special Guest of Honour, Sen. Uba Sani, Governor-Elect, Kaduna State will serve as Chief Presenter, HRH, Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II, 14th Emir of Kano as Chairman and HRH, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamali, Emir of Zazzau as Royal Father of the Day.

“The Guests of Honor are Sen. Godswill Akpabio, Barr. Nyesom Wike, Governor of River State; Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State; Barr. Simon Lalong, Governor, Plateau State and Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum; Aliko Dangote, President, Dangote Group, and Dr Bashir Jamoh, Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency.”