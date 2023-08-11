El-Rufai Withdraws Ministerial Appointment, Jets Out To Europe

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai on Friday jetted out of Nigeria after allegedly withdrawing his interest in the ministerial appointment to serve under President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

New Telegraph recalls that El-Rufai is part of the three ministerial nominees who are yet to be confirmed by the Senate, as they claimed they are still awaiting security clearance.

On Monday, August 7, the upper chamber of the National Assembly confirmed the nomination of 45 nominees out of 48 sent to it by the President and El-Rufai’s name was not included as well as Stella Okotete (Delta) and Danladi Abubakar (Taraba).

It would be recalled that Sunday Karimi, a senator for Kogi West, had reportedly presented a petition against el-Rufai during his screening last week.

Following the news, the former Governor was said to have headed to Europe but will first stop in Egypt, according to a source who spoke with Daily Trust.

Prior to his travelling, New Telegraph reported that Tuesday’s meeting between the former governor and Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja was kept private.

However, Premium Times cited sources in the presidency who claimed that El-Rufai informed President Tinubu that he was no longer interested in becoming a minister but would still make his fair share of contributions to Nigeria’s development as a private man.

Another source was cited as saying, “He also told the president that he needed time to focus on his doctorate programme at a university in The Netherlands.”

Another source claimed that the former governor proposed Jafaru Ibrahim Sani as a new ministerial candidate for Kaduna.

El-Rufai allegedly informed the President that he would return the next day with his team to submit the preliminary work completed so far on the energy sector because he would no longer be a member of the federal executive council.

According to the online publication, Eyo Ekpo, a former commissioner at the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Hafiz Bayero, a former commissioner and administrator of the Kaduna Capital Territory Authority, Tolu Oyekan of the Boston Consulting Group, and attorney Ayodele Oni were among the team that accompanied the former governor to make presentations to the president on Wednesday.