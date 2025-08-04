El-Rufai Undermining National Unity – APC

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Felix Morka, has fired back at former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, describing his recent criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration as “infantile politics” and a deliberate threat to Nigeria’s unity and progress.

Morka responded to El-Rufai’s comments made in Sokoto recently, where the former governor took a swipe at the current administration’s policies.

The APC scribe dismissed El-Rufai’s remarks as “waspish rants of an inconsolable sulker,” accusing him of engaging in petty politics motivated by frustration.

He further alleged that El-Rufai, alongside former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and their allies in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), were working to subvert the widely supported principle of presidential rotation.

According to Morka, their agenda to impose Atiku as a presidential candidate during a southern presidency cycle undermines national cohesion and is a continuation of Atiku’s controversial stance during the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries.

“It was Atiku’s selfish and obdurate refusal to respect the rotation principle during the 2023 PDP presidential primary election that directly resulted in PDP’s virtual cremation,” Morka said.

He warned Nigerians to remain vigilant, stating that El-Rufai and Atiku’s actions mirror the internal destruction of the PDP and pose a bigger danger to Nigeria’s fragile unity.