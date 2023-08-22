El-Rufai Speaks On Type Of Falsehood That Attract Punishment

Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State has taken to his official X (formerly Twitter) to reveal the only kind of lies and falsehood that one gets punished for.

El-Rufai who has recently turned philosophical in his posts on the microblogging website after losing out on a ministerial nomination in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet, El-Rufai appears to have found a new lease on life, sharing everything from personal experiences to life lessons from song lyrics.

the former governor who expressed his opinion on the only kind of lying that results in punishment on Tuesday argued that people are actually punished for the lies they tell themselves by quoting Nobel Prize winner and author V.S. Naipaul.

He wrote: “TUESDAY REMINDER: “The only lies for which we are truly punished are those we tell ourselves.” ― V.S. Naipaul, Nobel Literature Laureate”

Recall that the El-Rufai also used the microblogging platform on Sunday to tweet lyrics from a song by well-known reggae musician Bob Marley that discussed friendship, trust, and betrayal.

Sharing the lyrics, El-Rufai wrote: “Bob Marley of blessed memory is one of the most talented musicians of all time. My love for reggae music is connected with his songs and music.

