El-Rufai, Shehu Sani Shun Kaduna APC Mega Rally

…Senator Lawal claims party rented crowd

The former Governor of Kaduna State and the estranged godfather of the incumbent Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has practically shunned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) mega rally in Kafanchan, Kaduna South Senatorial District.

The rally which was well publicised to receive defectors into its fold reportedly received over 22 prominent decampees from opposition political parties amid large turnout.

Also, ex-Senator and Human Rights activist, Shehu Sani who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly was equally absent from the rally which the APC earlier boasted was going to be one the of biggest in political history of Kaduna State.

He was absent in the rally that about 22 top opposition politicians and their supporters were reportedly received into the APC by governor Uba Sani on Friday.

This was even as Senator Lawal Adamu Usman representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 10th Senate was not only absent, but mocked the rally as ‘rented crowd’ which Governor Uba Sani embarked as a face saving for the lack of support by the people.

The lawmaker believed that supporters who turned out for the rally on Friday were not organic and challenged the governor to conduct an election within the State to test his popularity.

In a post on his facebook wall on Saturday, Senator Lawal Adamu Usman wrote: “APC is like Papalolo in Kaduna State.

“If you truly knew you had the support of your rented crowd, why didn’t you allow the conduct of election in at least one ward within the State.

“Even the governor could not cast his vote at his polling station during the time”.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Spokesperson of the governor of Kaduna State, Ibrahim Musa, said, political stalwarts from the three Senatorial Districts of Kaduna turned out in their number to reinforce their confidence in Senator Uba Sani led administration.

The statement pointed out that defectors to the ruling party include serving and former Federal legislators, members of the state House of Assembly, former council chairpersons, state party chairpersons and flag bearers of opposition parties.

The APC held a zonal rally in Kafanchan in Southern Kaduna to receive defectors into the party from other zones.

Part of the statement read: “Governor Uba Sani has received over 22 political heavyweights from the opposition parties and their supporters, at the All Progressives Party, APC, zonal rally which was held at Kafanchan on Friday.

The event which held at New Choice Hall, was witnessed by thousands of APC supporters from Southern Kaduna and political stalwarts from across the state, who passed a vote of confidence on the Uba Sani administration.”

