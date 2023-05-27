El-rufai Sacks Clerk Of Kaduna Assembly, 2 Others

Barely days to the end of his administration, the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has approved the sack of Alhaji Bello Zubairu Idris, the Clerk of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

Also relieved of their appointment are two other government officials, Yau Yunusa Tanko, a Permanent Secretary and Barrister Francis Kozah, Secretary of the Kaduna Enterprise Development Agency (KADEDA).

A statement signed by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to El-Rufai, did not, however, give reasons for the sack of the officials.

Part of the terse statement further disclosed that the governor has also accepted the retirement of Stephen Joseph, a Permanent Secretary in the state workforce.

