The former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has reacted to the recent book launch on the life and times of President Muhammadu Buhari.

El-Rufai, who spoke on his official Facebook page, said the book launch revealed the disunity that existed in the late President’s inner circle, while a group was included, the other group was totally excluded.

The statement titled, NIGERIA UPDATE: “Let President Muhammadu Buhari Rest in Peace” – By: Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai – 17th December 2025.

It reads, ” The recent launch of a book on the life and legacy of our late leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, has stirred deep emotions and renewed divisions among those who once formed his inner circle.

“Having followed the headlines and images from the event, I felt compelled to make a simple but urgent appeal: let us allow President Buhari to rest in peace.

“A careful look at those who dominated the book launch revealed the same factional lines that existed during Buhari’s lifetime. One camp was prominently represented, while others—equally close to the late president—were excluded.

“This selective engagement, compounded by the choice of location of the event, was a red flag and raises concerns about whether Buhari’s legacy is now being shaped to serve narrow interests rather than historical truth.

“More troubling was the presence of long-time critics of Buhari, some of whom now hold high office, delivering glowing but clearly fake tributes.

“These are individuals who once blamed his administration for nearly every challenge facing Nigeria, but who now appear eager to revise history—perhaps to deflect responsibility for present failures.

“It was also unsettling to see individuals celebrating Buhari in death who had neither his trust nor his respect in life. President Buhari was a principled man who did not easily forget personal or political disrespect, and he made his preferences clear to those around him.

“I have not yet read the book, Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari, and it is possible that some media reports lack context.

“However, many of the so-called revelations attributed to the late president appear one-sided and unfair, especially as he is no longer alive to respond.

“Explaining the thoughts and motivations of a complex leader through selective anecdotes risks distorting, rather than preserving, his legacy.

“President Buhari was far from perfect. Many of us who supported him expected much more from his civilian presidency.

“However, as someone who worked closely with him in opposition political and governance roles for over a decade, I believe much of his administration’s shortcomings stemmed from the actions and failures of a powerful inner circle—relatives, advisers, and officials who did not always share his commitment to integrity and public service.

“Buhari himself remained, to the end, a man of deep faith, personal discipline, and unquestioned patriotism. Those now invoking his name for self-justification should reflect on whether they can claim the same standards.

“My appeal here is simple: to all Nigerians, admirers and critics alike—let President Muhammadu Buhari rest in peace. Let history judge him fairly, without opportunism or revisionism.

“The truest way to honour him is not through selective storytelling, or attempting to exhibit newfound love, but by upholding the values he embodied: simplicity, integrity, humility, and service to Nigeria with all he had.

May Allah grant him eternal rest.