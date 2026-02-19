The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, shortly after he was released on bail by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

New Telegraph reports that El-Rufai was granted bail on Wednesday evening, February 18, but was picked up outside the EFCC premises by the DSS operatives over allegations that he intercepted the communications of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

Sources privy to the development revealed that the former FCT Minister may be arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, on a three-count charge already filed against him.

According to officials, the EFCC approved bail under relatively lenient terms, noting that the former governor has pending matters with both the DSS and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, and that his passport had already been seized.

A security source said the DSS arrest was to obtain his statement regarding comments he allegedly made during an interview on Arise TV, where he reportedly admitted knowledge of intercepted communications involving the NSA.

The charges reference alleged offences under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024, and Section 131(2) of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, which provide for fines or imprisonment upon conviction.