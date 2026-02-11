El-Rufai Raises Alarm Over Possible Arrest

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has raised concerns over being taken into custody by the Federal Government at any time.

The former Governor, who spoke on Wednesday, February 11, alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is pressuring politicians to either join the party or remain within its ranks.

He made this remark amid rising political tension following the arrest and ongoing legal proceedings involving former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa, El-Rufai, who is now aligned with the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), recently stepped up his criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration and the governing party.

He claimed that several individuals who previously worked closely with him in Kaduna have already been arrested.

“Four people we worked with in Kaduna have been arrested; so it’s only a matter of time before they come for me too,” he said.

However, as of the time of filing this report, there has been no official reaction from the Federal Government or the APC concerning El-Rufai’s claims.