El-Rufai Petitions PSC Over Kaduna Police Alleged Misconduct

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday, petitioned the Police Service Commission (PSC), accusing senior officers of the Kaduna State Police Command of gross misconduct.

According to a letter dated September 8, 2025, the former governor accused the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna of abusing their office.

El-Rufai urged the PSC to immediately launch an impartial investigation into what he described as “Unlawful and unconstitutional conduct” by the authorities of the Command.

However, El-Rufai did not provide details of the alleged misconduct in the petition made available to the media, but sources close to him said it was linked to a series of police actions in the state in recent months that allegedly targeted some of his political associates.

The Kaduna State Police Command has yet to react officially to the petition, as calls and messages sent to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, were unanswered.

“I am writing as a citizen of Nigeria and former governor of Kaduna State to formally lodge this complaint and demand an immediate, impartial, and exhaustive investigation.

“The duty of all citizens is not only to support it at every level but also to ensure that the Commission is provided opportunities to deliver on its regulatory powers to enforce discipline and promote sound and ethical conduct by all police officers at all times,” he added.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Kaduna Police Command had, on Thursday, summoned El-Rufai and six top members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over alleged conspiracy, incitement, mischief, and disturbance of public peace in the state, but failed to honour the invitation.