El-Rufai Opens Up On How Buhari Blessed My Defection To SDP

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has said the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, blessed his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
New Telegraph had on Monday reported that El-Rufai dumped the ruling party and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of the 2027 general election.
Speaking days after his defection with BBC Hausa Service, El-Rufai said he met former President Buhari on Friday, March 7, to notify him of his planned defection and Buhari blessed him.
READ ALSO:
- Japa: Shehu Sani Advocates Returning Home Amid Rising Hostility Towards Immigrants
- Shehu Sani Questions 10th NASS Over Swift Loan Approval Process
- Shehu Sani Expresses Shock As FG Sacked Workers With Benin Republic Degree
He said, “I met with him (Buhari) on Friday, and told him about my consultations in preparation to leave the party. I sought his blessing and prayers and told him about the new party I am joining. And he gave his blessing and prayers and wished me success.
“He (Buhari) told me that he is now a statesman, and we are the politicians. He said he knew we had good intentions and then prayed for us.
“What next? I quit their party and challenged them to eat the party if it is food,” he said.
Asked whether he defected so as not to be expelled, El-Rufai said he would have preferred expulsion as it would have saved him the inconvenience of explaining himself.
“Well, it would have been better for me if they expelled me. I have stated many times that APC would be my last political party. Had they expelled me, they would have saved me the trouble of explaining why I left the APC. As I said, I have not left the APC, but the APC rather left me”.