El-Rufai: Nigeria Would’ve Gone, But For Niger Delta

A former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir elRufai has raised the alarm that Nigeria was at the moment facing existential threat but that the Niger Delta has remained the glue holding the country together.

El- Rufai, who spoke during a condolence visit to the residence of the late Chief Edwin Clark in Abuja yesterday, noted that the nation’s democracy was also in great danger and all people of goodwill must come together to ensure that it does not implode.

He said that Clark’s leadership role in rallying the people of the Niger Delta together had contributed to the sustainability, growth and development of the country. According to him, if the Midwest Region had joined Biafra during the civil war, Nigeria would have gone.

According to him, the Midwest could not have played that role but for patriotic individuals like the late General Samuel Ogbemudia, Major David Ejoor, Chief Edwin Clark and others.

El- Rufai, urged the people of the Niger Delta to continue with the good work of Pa Clark, affirming that he really played a fatherly role throughout his lifetime.

“Today we can only celebrate him as a distinguished Nigerian who fought for justice, who was vocal, who never kept quiet when there was injustice because he believed that injustice to one is against others,” he said.

