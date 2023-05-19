El-rufai Moves To Demolish 9 Makarfi’s Firms, Revokes R Of O

The Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has revoked of the Right of Occupancy (R of O) of nine companies belonging to former Governor Ahmed Makarfi. New Telegraph learnt that the said properties have been slated for demolition.

The notice of revocation and withdrawal of the R of O to the plots of land was served to the officials of the affected companies yesterday at about 2 pm. The official notice of revocation was addressed to the Director of Cane Properties, Plot 11, Murtala Square, Doka, Alhaji Ibrahim Makarfi, who stated that their lawyers would respond to the letters to the state government.

Ibrahim said: “Our lawyers will respond accordingly to the revocation and withdrawal of the Right of Occupancy of the companies.” Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national Chairman Makarfi later told journalists: “There is a serious issue we need to meet Ustaz Yunus (SAN) to go to court to stop the state government; they just sent nine revocation letters to us.”