El-Rufai Mocks Critics Over Tinubu’s Birthday Message

Share

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, on Sunday said President Bola Tinubu’s message on his birthday shamed his critics.

New Telegraph recalls that El-Rufai stirred controversy in the All Progressive Congress (APC) when he accused the party of lacking internal democracy under Tinubu.

El-Rufai claimed that APC’s organs had failed to meet in the last two years, which coincided with Tinubu’s tenure in office.

The former Governor also stated that he no longer recognizes the APC.

Amid his criticism of the APC, Tinubu sent El-Rufai a birthday message on February 16, 2025, in which he praised the former governor.

READ ALSO:

However, El-Rufai said Tinubu’s message shamed those who never wanted to felicitate with him on his birthday.

Posting on X on Monday, the former governor wrote:

“MONDAY MESSAGE: It has been about a week since many friends, associates, and admirers sent me various messages and prayers in commemoration of my 65th birthday.

“The prayers and good wishes were quite humbling and gratifying, but far too many and overwhelming for individual acknowledgment or response by me, hence this message.

“I want to thank everyone who sent me their prayers and best wishes, including those who didn’t want to until President Tinubu’s message shamed them into action. May the Almighty God accept our prayers and continue to shower His blessings on us and our people.

“I have tried to repost, retweet, and share all the birthday messages I received, but as an imperfect mortal, I am sure I couldn’t have done so with all. If I didn’t with yours, please forgive me. It is an omission of the head, not of the heart.

“May Almighty Allah grant us even longer life, in good health, happiness, and prosperity, in a Nigeria that flourishes as a beacon of progressive governance, democracy, and equal opportunity for all. Thank you all, and God bless. – @elrufai”

Meanwhile, El-Rufai has been engaging with the opposition, including former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

Share

Please follow and like us: