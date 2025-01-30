El-Rufai Knocks Bwala Over Comment On Tinubu Govt

Share

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State and former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nasir el-Rufai, has reacted to the comment made by the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that El-Rufai at a national conference on strengthening democracy in Nigeria criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for straying away from its core values, adding that he no longer recognises his own political party.

El-Rufai said, “I am a founding member of the APC. But frankly, I no longer recognise the APC. No party organ has met in two years — no caucus, no NEC, nothing. I don’t even know if it is a one-man show or It is a zero-man show.”

READ ALSO:

Responding to El-Rufai’s outburst, Bwala asked the former if his take on the APC would have been different had he been a member of Tinubu’s cabinet.

It would be recalled that on August 2023, the Senate withheld el-Rufai’s clearance as minister over security issues.

Reacting to Bwala’s comment on X, El-Rufai said, “The pathetic manner in which all of you latter-day converts to the Tinubu government make an issue of something that I never wanted in the first place is perhaps a reflection of the level of your moral flexibility.

“If I had remained in the Tinubu government, I would have said or done the same on the tragedy within a party I founded, and the government that emerged from it — first in private sessions with those concerned, and then go public if no remedial actions are taken.”

Share

Please follow and like us: