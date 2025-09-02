Senator Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator, on Monday said that the former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, did not play a role in Nigeria’s pro-democracy struggle.

Speaking on TVC’s Politics program, Sani distinguished his own political journey from that of El-Rufai, noting that their paths into public service were markedly different.

He recalled that his own experience was shaped by activism and sacrifice, including arrests, imprisonments and persecution during the struggle against military rule.

Sani added that while his role came through activism, El-Rufai’s entry into politics followed a different route, rising to prominence after 1999 through party politics and public office.

“For people like Nasir, when they found themselves in a position or office, they don’t know what democracy is all about because they didn’t fight for it.

“As you see me here, I have been through the rough times of my life. I’ve been through many prisons, and I have been through many police stations. I wore prison uniforms.

“I wore leg chains, I wore handcuffs as a political prisoner fighting for this democracy that is 25 years old,” he stated.