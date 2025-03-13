El-Rufai: I’m Not Leaving APC For SDP – Alia

Share

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia says he will not leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In a statement yesterday, he said he had never contemplated leaving the party that brought him to office. According to him, the people promoting such lies on social media were only trying to sow a seed of discord between him and President Bola Tinubu.

Alia said: “These actions do not only wholly miss the mark, but they also portray a significant lack of awareness regarding my bond with the President.

“The lies that I am contemplating a shift to the SDP alongsideNasir El-Rufai and others is absolutely gratuitous and lacks any trustworthy evidence.

“In an attempt to supply credence to their soaring fictions, these detractors have resorted to recycling an innocuous picture from an old visit, which has been manipulated to complete their account.”

