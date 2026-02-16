El-Rufai Honours EFCC Invitation, Arrives Headquarters With Supporters

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru El-Rufai on Monday arrived at the Headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain was earlier invited for questioning over alleged corruption linked to his administration as Kaduna governor.

He arrived the EFCC headquarters with hundreds of his supporters.

It would be recalled that the former governor refused arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

In a series of interviews granted after the airport drama, El-Rufai accused the National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu of orchestrating his attempted arrest.