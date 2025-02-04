El-Rufai Fires Back At Gov Sani Over Tinubu’s Leadership Claims

Share

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has finally reacted to recent remarks made by Governor Uba Sani praising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s democratic practices.

El-Rufai’s response, shared via his verified X page, accused Sani of sycophancy and raised questions about the motivations behind his frequent public praise of Tinubu.

Governor Sani had earlier in an interview lauded Tinubu as the most democratic leader in Nigeria’s history while criticizing members of the opposition coalition.

He described them as politicians who achieved little during their time in government.

In response to his comment, El-Rufai quoted Sherlock Holmes, suggesting that Sani’s rhetoric was tied to the selective disbursement of over ₦150 billion in federal funds, grants, and interventions that Kaduna State has received under Tinubu’s administration over the past 18 months.

El-Rufai further alleged that Sani’s allegiance to Tinubu stems from financial incentives rather than genuine admiration.

He advised Sani to continue supporting Tinubu’s policies, including the controversial conditional cash transfer initiative but emphasized that the people of Kaduna State would ultimately evaluate the governor’s actions when the time comes.

This exchange marks a deepening rift between the two prominent Kaduna politicians and adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing perceived conflict between El Rufai and Tinubu who were once close political allies.

