El-Rufai Doesn’t Represent SDP In Coalition Talks -Adebayo

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Adewole Adebayo, on Wednesday denied claims that former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, represents the party in ongoing coalition talk ahead of the 2027 general elections.

El-Rufai, who left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the SDP in March has been actively advocating for an opposition coalition to challenge the APC in 2027.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television, Adebayo clarified that the SDP is not part of any coalition spearheaded by El-Rufai or any other individual outside the party’s leadership.

He emphasized the independence of the party’s decisions and leadership.

When questioned about the possibility of the SDP entering a coalition, Adebayo noted that the party is exploring its options and planning strategically.

“The SDP is not involved in any coalition led by somebody else.

“The SDP is led by Alh. Shehu Gabam and Olu Agunloye. He has not given me an assignment to do coalition on his behalf.

“He’s not given any assignment to my senior brother, El-Rufai. El-Rufai is not representing SDP in any coalition.

“The SDP is waiting, is expressing its own understanding of how best it will come together and remove this person and cause the APC and non-performing president called Bola Tinubu.

“The SDP has plans, and we are looking at various options.

“And we realise that at the end of the option, we will need a political party that is viable.”

