El-Rufai Denies Rift With Sani, Accuses Kaduna Govt Of ADC Attack

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has denied having a rift with his successor, Senator Uba Sani, but revealed that the current governor is not his friend despite their political history.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, El-Rufai, 65, clarified that although he was instrumental to Sani’s emergence as Kaduna State governor in 2023, their relationship was never one of friendship.

“I’ve not fallen out with the governor. No, he is not my friend. He was my boy, my mentee. We have not fallen out. I still don’t speak with him,” he said.

El-Rufai further stated that he takes pride in elevating many politicians to leadership positions but insisted he would not remain silent if they “derail.”

“My biggest pride in life is that I have encouraged and elevated many people to greatness, some even greater than me, and I am very proud of it. But when a person derails, when he doesn’t do the right thing, because I contributed to getting him there, I am prohibited from commenting? Is that what the country has become?” he asked.

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) also accused Governor Sani of orchestrating an attack on the Kaduna African Democratic Congress (ADC) committee inauguration held last Saturday, which was disrupted by suspected political thugs.

“I have evidence; Kaduna State Governor is behind Saturday’s attacks. I will submit evidence to the IGP and other authorities if they care to investigate,” he alleged.

El-Rufai lamented the state of policing in Nigeria, alleging that security operatives looked on while opposition figures came under attack.

The attack occurred during the official inauguration of a transition committee jointly set up by opposition parties in Kaduna State.

El-Rufai, who has severed ties with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is one of the leaders of opposition coalition ahead of 2027 general elections.