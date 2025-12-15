The former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has debunked a viral claim stating that he had named the region that should produce the next President in 2027.

According to the reports making the rounds on social media claimed that the African Democratic Congress chieftain stated that it is the turn of the South to produce the president in 2027.

The reports further suggests that El-Rufai may be supporting the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, instead of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

However, he made a statement on Monday via his official X handle, El-Rufai describing the trending report as “untrue” despite its wide circulation.

He clarified that at no time did he make such remarks in any of his speeches, media interviews or on his verified social media platforms.

“My attention has been drawn to a trending fake news item alleging that I specified which region of the country should produce the president in 2027.

READ ALSO:

“This claim is untrue, despite its virality. I did not make such a statement in any of my speeches, interviews or social media posts. I maintain verifiable social media platforms where I speak my mind and express my personal views directly.

“It is also wrong and improper to attribute to me opinion articles written by other authors, even when I share such articles on my platforms as contributions to the national conversation.

“These clarifications are crucial as we confront both irresponsible politicking and the deliberate misuse of social media for the spread of fake news.

“The wilful attribution to me of claims I did not make by fake news platforms is no justification for treating such platforms with any seriousness.”

He urged media professionals and the public to always verify information before publication or sharing, warning that society suffers when media leaders and influencers fail in this responsibility.

El-Rufai also called on all stakeholders to act responsibly in order to curb the spread of fake news and irresponsible politicking.

“In this age of turmoil and falsehood, the obligation to verify information before posting or publishing has become more important than ever. In this instance, it appears that some senior editors ignored this duty.

“Society stands to lose when media leaders align with the most irresponsible actors on social media in what can only be described as the unedifying Olympics of fiction and fakery. Everyone must live up to their responsibility.

“I wish to reiterate that no views should be attributed to me unless I have explicitly expressed them on my official social media platforms or during interviews with reputable media organisations,” the statement added.